Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,495.8 days.

ASBRF stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.02.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

