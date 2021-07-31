ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

NYSE:ASX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29.

ASX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

