ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

ASX opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ASX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

