ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Trading Up 7.4% After Earnings Beat

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 34,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,782,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844,733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740,760 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 655,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

