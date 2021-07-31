ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Trading Up 7.4% After Earnings Beat

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 34,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,782,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.
The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.43%.
Several analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29.
About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.