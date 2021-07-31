AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.09% from the stock’s previous close.

AMK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.