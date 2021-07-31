AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Announces Dividend of GBX 64.80

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AZN stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,268 ($108.02). The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,658. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,359.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company has a market capitalization of £108.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

