AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.45

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

