Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATH. boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE ATH opened at $64.62 on Friday. Athene has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Athene will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Athene by 107.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Athene by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

