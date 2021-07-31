ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

