Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $294.99 and last traded at $290.22, with a volume of 59513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.08.

The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,048,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,052.23, a PEG ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

