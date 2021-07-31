Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 33.33%.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $58.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.91. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $349.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

