Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $325.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.91. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 523.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

