Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 44,244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.18. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

