Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCEL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atreca by 438.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

