Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$16.15 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:AI opened at C$14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 109.01, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$14.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$615.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.40 price target (up previously from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.