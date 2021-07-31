AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 37,502,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,137,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.