Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 11646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

