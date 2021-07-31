AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 127,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

