Avondale Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,000 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.45. 2,272,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,321. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

