Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Citigroup

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

