Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AXLA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 151,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,499. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

