Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXLA. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.40 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

