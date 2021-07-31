Axiom Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.