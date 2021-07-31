Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,242 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

