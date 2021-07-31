Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 914 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $147.55 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $95.96 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.21.

