Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ObsEva by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ObsEva SA has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ObsEva SA will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

