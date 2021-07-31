Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.22

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $67.91, with a volume of 7680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.76.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,076,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Axonics by 99.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

