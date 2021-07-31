Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

NYSE:AX opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $54.36.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.