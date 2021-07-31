Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Issues Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 29.81%.

Shares of AX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 256,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,540. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

