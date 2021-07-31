Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $47.85. 256,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

