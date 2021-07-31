B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 118 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,832,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after acquiring an additional 512,743 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

