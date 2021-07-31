B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 2,055 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $253.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,166 shares of company stock worth $42,572,499. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

