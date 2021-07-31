B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

