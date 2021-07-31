B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 95.4% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 25.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 598,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,624,000 after acquiring an additional 121,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

