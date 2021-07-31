B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,183 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Crown were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

