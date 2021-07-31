B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.00 Per Share

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) declared a None dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend payment by 267.2% over the last three years.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $67.56 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 98.68% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

