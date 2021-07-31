B. Riley Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $157.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.63.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $189.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,552,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,802,000 after purchasing an additional 303,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

