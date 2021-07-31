Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €103.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.17 ($103.73).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX opened at €89.50 ($105.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €89.62. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.