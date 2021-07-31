Baader Bank Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €110.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.24 ($122.64).

ETR PUM opened at €103.50 ($121.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €98.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51. Puma has a one year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a one year high of €106.35 ($125.12).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

