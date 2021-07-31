Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €144.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €133.19 ($156.69).

ETR SAP opened at €120.84 ($142.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.84. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

