Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BAFYY opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

