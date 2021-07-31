Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BALY. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.60.

BALY stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.45 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,117,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,111,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

