Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2,051.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 264,638 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 414.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.