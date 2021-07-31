Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.47 ($4.08).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

