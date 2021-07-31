Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

