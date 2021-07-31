Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 3.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,210,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,313,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $328.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

