Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $371,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEMS. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,322,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 9,623.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEMS opened at $62.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.