Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $56.76 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

