Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $433,000 Stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.05 million, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.