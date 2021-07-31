Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,702.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 833,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,050,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $71.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.09. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

